Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: TSHA] closed the trading session at $3.02 on 09/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.95, while the highest price level was $3.45. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Fast Track Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for TSHA-102 in Rett Syndrome.

Fast Track Designation (FTD) is designed to accelerate the development and expedite the review of therapies with potential to address unmet medical needs for a serious or life-threatening condition.

TSHA-102 has also received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been granted Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.63 percent and weekly performance of -16.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 220.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 308.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 266.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, TSHA reached to a volume of 4805592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.11.

TSHA stock trade performance evaluation

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.34. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 308.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.29 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5037.05 and a Gross Margin at +0.60. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6635.25.

Return on Total Capital for TSHA is now -114.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,314.86. Additionally, TSHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,154.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA] managed to generate an average of -$2,554,062 per employee.Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. [TSHA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TSHA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TSHA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.