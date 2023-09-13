United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] moved up 1.82: Why It’s Important

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] closed the trading session at $7.27 on 09/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.17, while the highest price level was $7.35. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 2:30 AM that UMC Reports Sales for August 2023.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.33 percent and weekly performance of -1.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, UMC reached to a volume of 5395782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

UMC stock trade performance evaluation

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.29.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.88. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to -8.50%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.