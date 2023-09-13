TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Revenue clocked in at $604.10 million, up 87.57% YTD: What’s Next?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] jumped around 0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.49 at the close of the session, up 4.17%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT 25TH ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 12, 2023 from 12:30 to 1:00 P.M. (ET). Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested parties who would like to participate in one-on-one meetings, please register on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference).

TETRA Technologies Inc. stock is now 87.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.54 and lowest of $6.1695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.32, which means current price is +167.08% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 3694050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has TTI stock performed recently?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.67. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 21.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.03 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.52. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.40. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of $5,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

