Scotiabank slashes price target on Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] – find out why.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] price surged by 1.81 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Brixmor Property Group To Present At BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 1:25 PM ET to 2:00 PM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group Presentation at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference.

A sum of 3505262 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.01M shares. Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares reached a high of $22.515 and dropped to a low of $22.03 until finishing in the latest session at $22.48.

The one-year BRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.84. The average equity rating for BRX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.35.

BRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.26, while it was recorded at 22.08 for the last single week of trading, and 21.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brixmor Property Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.00.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.53. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $703,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

BRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -8.39%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.