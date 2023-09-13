Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $12

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.23 during the day while it closed the day at $10.07. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) today reported the following information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023:.

Rithm Capital Corp. stock has also loss -1.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RITM stock has inclined by 11.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.56% and gained 23.26% year-on date.

The market cap for RITM stock reached $4.88 billion, with 483.09 million shares outstanding and 480.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 3713961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82.

RITM stock trade performance evaluation

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.92 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.48. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.02.

Return on Total Capital for RITM is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.48. Additionally, RITM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] managed to generate an average of $165,629 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RITM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RITM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.