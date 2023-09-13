Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX] Stock trading around $13.01 per share: What’s Next?

Orthofix Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: OFIX] traded at a low on 09/12/23, posting a -30.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.01. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Orthofix Announces Leadership Changes.

Catherine Burzik Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5521465 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Orthofix Medical Inc. stands at 7.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.41%.

The market cap for OFIX stock reached $488.14 million, with 36.76 million shares outstanding and 35.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 229.67K shares, OFIX reached a trading volume of 5521465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OFIX shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OFIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Orthofix Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-13-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orthofix Medical Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

How has OFIX stock performed recently?

Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.47. With this latest performance, OFIX shares dropped by -34.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.86 for Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.33, while it was recorded at 17.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.23 for the last 200 days.

Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.27 and a Gross Margin at +71.41. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.29.

Return on Total Capital for OFIX is now -7.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, OFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX] managed to generate an average of -$18,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Orthofix Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orthofix Medical Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Orthofix Medical Inc. [OFIX]

The top three institutional holders of OFIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OFIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OFIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.