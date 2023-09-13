Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] is 45.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] traded at a low on 09/12/23, posting a -1.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $196.75. The company report on September 4, 2023 at 8:12 AM that Novo Nordisk A/S – share repurchase programme.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 September 2023 – On 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Rules”). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.7 billion in the period from 10 August 2023 to 31 October 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3630650 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novo Nordisk A/S stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for NVO stock reached $336.57 billion, with 2.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 3630650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $199.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

How has NVO stock performed recently?

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.61, while it was recorded at 195.66 for the last single week of trading, and 154.79 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +82.50. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.38.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 72.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.88. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $1,020,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 2.80%.

Insider trade positions for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.