Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] is -18.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.99%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Northern Trust Forecasts Slow Economic Growth and Moderating Inflation Over the Next 10 Years.

Global Economy Anticipated to See Real Annualized Growth of 2.4%, with Developed-Market Inflation at 2.4%.

Northern Trust’s Capital Market Assumptions (CMA) Report, an annual report of long-term average annualized return expectations for a wide range of asset classes, forecasts below-trend global growth at an annualized rate of 2.4% over the next 10 years, moderating developed-market inflation of 2.4%, and a lower global equity return of 6.3% a year on average.

Over the last 12 months, NTRS stock dropped by -27.50%. The one-year Northern Trust Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.13. The average equity rating for NTRS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.71 billion, with 207.64 million shares outstanding and 205.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, NTRS stock reached a trading volume of 3675973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $85.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.44.

NTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, NTRS shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.87, while it was recorded at 75.44 for the last single week of trading, and 83.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Trust Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.71. Northern Trust Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.03.

Return on Total Capital for NTRS is now 7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.42. Additionally, NTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] managed to generate an average of $56,110 per employee.

NTRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corporation go to 8.92%.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.