Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] is -81.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.2238 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Meta Materials Completes $6 Million Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Gregory McCabe.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, today announced that it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Gregory McCabe, an individual (the “Purchaser”), providing for the purchase of up to an aggregate of $6 million of shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”). The Company also entered into a registration rights agreement with the Purchaser, providing for the registration of the shares of Common Stock issuable with respect to the purchase agreement.

As disclosed on August 9, 2023, in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, in connection with the Loan Sale Agreement by and between the Company and Gregory McCabe, the Company anticipated entering into a purchase agreement, and the Purchaser agreed to purchase an aggregate of $6 million of shares of the Company’s Common Stock. The Purchase Agreement has a term of 15 months (the “Investment Period”). During the Investment Period, the Company can sell up to an aggregate of $6 million of its Common Stock to the Purchaser with up to 15 drawdowns. For the first six months, each drawdown will be $250,000, and for the remaining nine months, each drawdown will be $500,000. Additionally, the Purchaser has the option to pay more than the specified drawdown amounts at any point, up to the full $6 million, thereby accelerating the full payments. The price per share paid by the Purchaser will be equal to 120% of the 5-day VWAP (the daily volume weighted average price of META’s common stock on the Nasdaq market) on the trading day. On September 8, 2023, META received the first drawdown payment of $250,000, for 901,006 shares of the Company’s Common Stock, at $0.2775 per share.

Meta Materials Inc. stock has also loss -8.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMAT stock has declined by -5.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.00% and lost -81.94% year-on date.

The market cap for MMAT stock reached $105.43 million, with 452.84 million shares outstanding and 351.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 2818135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2212, while it was recorded at 0.2170 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5685 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -22.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$693,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.