Market cap of The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] reaches 359.87B – now what?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] closed the trading session at $152.03 on 09/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $151.57, while the highest price level was $155.15. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Idalia in Florida With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) :.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907403864/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.31 percent and weekly performance of -0.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, PG reached to a volume of 4536930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $166.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 26.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.15, while it was recorded at 153.09 for the last single week of trading, and 148.88 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.05. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.53. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 6.76%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.