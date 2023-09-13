Market cap of Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] reaches 4.13M – now what?

Tenon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TNON] gained 25.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.18 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Tenon Medical Announces Withdrawal of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Tenon Medical, Inc. (“Tenon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TNON), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint disorders, today announced that it has withdrawn its proposed public offering of shares of its common stock.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Steven Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Tenon, commented “In the interest of achieving the best value for our stockholders, we made the decision to withdraw our recently announced public offering of common stock. We have a fiduciary responsibility to all our stakeholders and believe the value of our Company would not have been properly reflected in the proposed offering of our common stock.”.

Tenon Medical Inc. represents 22.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.13 million with the latest information. TNON stock price has been found in the range of $0.1811 to $0.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 850.90K shares, TNON reached a trading volume of 54132155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenon Medical Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for TNON stock

Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.55. With this latest performance, TNON shares dropped by -27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.28 for Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2753, while it was recorded at 0.2253 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3307 for the last 200 days.

Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2709.84 and a Gross Margin at -134.59. Tenon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2737.63.

Return on Total Capital for TNON is now -263.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4,056.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.57. Additionally, TNON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON] managed to generate an average of -$859,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Tenon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tenon Medical Inc. [TNON]

The top three institutional holders of TNON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TNON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TNON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.