Market cap of Denbury Inc. [DEN] reaches 4.93B – now what?

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] gained 4.39% on the last trading session, reaching $98.31 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Denbury Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period in Connection with Proposed Transaction.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury”) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), with respect to the previously-announced agreement for ExxonMobil to acquire all outstanding shares of Denbury at an exchange ratio of 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil for each Denbury share.

The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. EDT on September 11, 2023, which was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Denbury stockholders. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Denbury Inc. represents 51.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.93 billion with the latest information. DEN stock price has been found in the range of $96.04 to $98.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, DEN reached a trading volume of 5216238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denbury Inc. [DEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $93.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 182.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DEN stock

Denbury Inc. [DEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, DEN shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.75 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.64, while it was recorded at 95.44 for the last single week of trading, and 87.58 for the last 200 days.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Inc. [DEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.18. Denbury Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.17.

Return on Total Capital for DEN is now 53.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.20. Additionally, DEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] managed to generate an average of $627,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Denbury Inc. [DEN]

