Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 29.04M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.82%. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Camber Energy Highlights Elements of Recent Merger.

Combined PF Revenues for the 1st Half of 2023 Far Exceed Camber’s Annual Revenues for each of the Past 8 Yrs.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced that on September 7, 2023 it filed an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on August 1, 2023, regarding the consummation of the previously-announced merger (the “Merger”) involving Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Camber.

Over the last 12 months, CEI stock dropped by -98.03%.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.04 million, with 88.45 million shares outstanding and 81.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, CEI stock reached a trading volume of 4382876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.08.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.82. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -51.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.75 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6461, while it was recorded at 0.3364 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6073 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.