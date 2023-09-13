Market Analysts see PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] closed the trading session at $7.84 on 09/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.83, while the highest price level was $8.435. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM that PureCycle Announces Upsize and Pricing of $215.0 Million 7.25% Green Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (“PureCycle”) (NASDAQ:PCT), today, announced the upsize and pricing of its offering of $215.0 million aggregate principal amount at maturity of 7.25% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on August 24, 2023. PureCycle granted the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement during a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $35.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. Each $1,000 principal amount at maturity of notes will be issued at a price of $900. An amount equal to the difference between the issue price and the principal amount at maturity will accrete from the original issue date through August 15, 2027. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of PureCycle and will accrue interest on the principal amount at maturity at a rate of 7.25% per annum from August 24, 2023, payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning February 15, 2024. The notes will mature on August 15, 2030, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. The aggregate principal amount at maturity of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $200 million (or $230 million if the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional notes in full).

Entities affiliated with Sylebra Capital Management have committed to purchase up to $50.0 million aggregate principal amount at maturity of notes. In addition, our financial advisor has committed to purchase up to $5.0 million principal amount at maturity of notes in this offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.98 percent and weekly performance of -12.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, PCT reached to a volume of 5741136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

PCT stock trade performance evaluation

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.99. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -31.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.94 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PCT is now -11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, PCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] managed to generate an average of -$478,791 per employee.PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.