Market Analysts see GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] gaining to $102. Time to buy?

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] jumped around 0.94 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $74.64 at the close of the session, up 1.28%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:02 AM that STARBOARD DELIVERS LETTER TO GODADDY.

Believes GoDaddy is Deeply Undervalued with Significant Opportunities for Shareholder Value Creation.

Believes Opportunities Exist to Significantly Improve GoDaddy’s Combination of Growth and Profitability Through Meaningful Margin Expansion.

GoDaddy Inc. stock is now -0.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GDDY Stock saw the intraday high of $77.21 and lowest of $74.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.32, which means current price is +10.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, GDDY reached a trading volume of 3537504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDDY shares is $92.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDDY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for GoDaddy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoDaddy Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDDY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GDDY stock performed recently?

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, GDDY shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.70, while it was recorded at 74.39 for the last single week of trading, and 75.04 for the last 200 days.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.32 and a Gross Margin at +58.92. GoDaddy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.62.

Return on Total Capital for GDDY is now 13.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.17. Additionally, GDDY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] managed to generate an average of $50,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.GoDaddy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDDY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoDaddy Inc. go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]

The top three institutional holders of GDDY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GDDY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GDDY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.