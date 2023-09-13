Market Analysts see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.20 during the day while it closed the day at $17.62. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM that CymaBay Announces Pricing of Upsized $225 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

CymaBay anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar, including clinical trials targeting market expansion, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 28.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBAY stock has inclined by 95.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 97.09% and gained 181.02% year-on date.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $1.60 billion, with 102.15 million shares outstanding and 92.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 6515369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.15. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 30.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 377.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.66 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -59.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.48. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,766,683 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Institutional Ownership

