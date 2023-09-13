Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] Is Currently 7.48 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LYRA] price surged by 7.48 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from BEACON Phase 2 Study of LYR-220 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS) in Patients with Prior Ethmoid Sinus Surgery.

Study demonstrates statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements in 3 Cardinal Symptoms and SNOT-22 scores at 24 weeks.

Statistically significant improvements in efficacy were observed as early as 2 weeks.

A sum of 11091698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 161.59K shares. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.25 and dropped to a low of $4.32 until finishing in the latest session at $4.60.

The one-year LYRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.67. The average equity rating for LYRA stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYRA shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 185.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

LYRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.94. With this latest performance, LYRA shares gained by 29.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.93 for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyra Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4034.48 and a Gross Margin at +21.72. Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4055.61.

Return on Total Capital for LYRA is now -91.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.17. Additionally, LYRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] managed to generate an average of -$953,069 per employee.Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

LYRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. go to -1.60%.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LYRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LYRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LYRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.