Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $17

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] loss -1.16% or -0.07 points to close at $5.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3552318 shares. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM that Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that senior leadership plans to present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare ConferenceFireside Chat: September 7, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ETBoston, MA.

It opened the trading session at $6.03, the shares rose to $6.47 and dropped to $5.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IOVA points out that the company has recorded -8.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, IOVA reached to a volume of 3552318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $24.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7197.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for IOVA stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, IOVA shares dropped by -15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.90 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.