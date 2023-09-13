International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] moved down -1.40: Why It’s Important

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] loss -1.40% or -2.08 points to close at $146.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4340971 shares. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IBM Advances watsonx AI and Data Platform with Tech Preview for watsonx.governance and Planned Release of New Models and Generative AI in watsonx.data.

– Watsonx AI and data platform to include new generative AI models and enhancements designed to help enterprises scale AI.

– Capabilities on display for thousands of developers at IBM TechXchange Conference Sept. 11-14 in Las Vegas.

It opened the trading session at $147.92, the shares rose to $148.00 and dropped to $145.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded 16.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 4340971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.47, while it was recorded at 147.59 for the last single week of trading, and 135.72 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 4.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.