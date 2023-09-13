H.C. Wainwright lifts Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] gained 10.49% or 0.04 points to close at $0.36 with a heavy trading volume of 5849183 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 11:48 PM that Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty’s Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 (“2023 PEA”) has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

“The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska,” said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. “The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the “FEIS”) states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska’s excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.33, the shares rose to $0.38 and dropped to $0.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAK points out that the company has recorded 70.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 5849183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for NAK stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.66. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 36.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.42 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2661, while it was recorded at 0.3161 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2389 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.