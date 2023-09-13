GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT] Stock trading around $13.25 per share: What’s Next?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: GCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -25.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.56%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM that GigaCloud Technology Inc Enters Into Definitive “Stalking Horse” Agreement to Purchase the Assets of Noble House Home Furnishings.

Noble House is a leading distributor, manufacturer and retailer of an extensive selection of indoor and outdoor home furnishings. Noble House sells its portfolio of products through a diverse set of third-party channels, with leading positions at major retailers.

Over the last 12 months, GCT stock dropped by -26.80%. The one-year GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.9. The average equity rating for GCT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $488.79 million, with 40.90 million shares outstanding and 15.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 570.92K shares, GCT stock reached a trading volume of 3360332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

GCT Stock Performance Analysis:

GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, GCT shares gained by 23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GigaCloud Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

