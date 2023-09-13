For Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.14%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM that Coterra Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conference.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas E. Jorden, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 12:40 PM ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.coterra.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 180 days at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Over the last 12 months, CTRA stock dropped by -1.06%. The one-year Coterra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.56. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.31 billion, with 755.00 million shares outstanding and 740.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, CTRA stock reached a trading volume of 4013878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $31.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.26, while it was recorded at 28.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.35 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.73.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 37.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $4,143,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CTRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to -11.26%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.