For CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $28.30 price per share at the time. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM that CenterPoint Energy appoints new Independent Board Chair.

Earl M. Cummings named Independent Chair of the Board.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Earl M. Cummings as its Independent Board Chair. Mr. Cummings has served as an Independent Director of CenterPoint Energy’s Board of Directors since 2020. During that time, he has also served as the Chair of the Governance, Environmental and Sustainability Committee, as well as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. represents 631.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.65 billion with the latest information. CNP stock price has been found in the range of $28.10 to $28.385.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3551189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for CNP stock

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.08, while it was recorded at 28.04 for the last single week of trading, and 29.46 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $84,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.