For Campbell Soup Company [CPB], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.08 during the day while it closed the day at $42.58. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Campbell’s Management to Participate in a Fireside Chat at TD Cowen Sipping & Snacking Summit.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carrie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the TD Cowen Sipping & Snacking Summit on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The discussion will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/ and will remain archived there for 90 days following the conference.

Campbell Soup Company stock has also gained 3.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPB stock has declined by -7.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.08% and lost -24.97% year-on date.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $12.58 billion, with 299.00 million shares outstanding and 190.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 4378747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $45.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.12, while it was recorded at 42.08 for the last single week of trading, and 50.69 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.19 and a Gross Margin at +31.17. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.16.

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 5.10%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.