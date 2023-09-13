Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] is 45.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] plunged by -$10.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $240.44 during the day while it closed the day at $227.90. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Eaton to participate in the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12.

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Arnold, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 12, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific time. Mr. Arnold will participate in a fireside chat and answer questions from investors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829287699/en/.

Eaton Corporation plc stock has also loss -0.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETN stock has inclined by 20.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.72% and gained 45.21% year-on date.

The market cap for ETN stock reached $90.42 billion, with 398.90 million shares outstanding and 397.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 5506622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $231.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 33.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ETN stock trade performance evaluation

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.54, while it was recorded at 233.70 for the last single week of trading, and 180.73 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.62 and a Gross Margin at +33.28. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Total Capital for ETN is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, ETN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] managed to generate an average of $26,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 12.21%.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ETN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ETN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.