Datasea Inc. [DTSS] Stock trading around $0.32 per share: What’s Next?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -51.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -42.07%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Datasea Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a Nevada incorporated digital technology corporation engaged in converging and innovative business segments for intelligent acoustics and 5G messaging technology in China, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $0.40 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on September 13, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, DTSS stock dropped by -78.44%. The average equity rating for DTSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.57 million, with 24.32 million shares outstanding and 11.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 626.91K shares, DTSS stock reached a trading volume of 4039405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datasea Inc. [DTSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52.

DTSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.07. With this latest performance, DTSS shares dropped by -47.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7055, while it was recorded at 0.5367 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0961 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datasea Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.37 and a Gross Margin at +2.21. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.18.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -288.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -470.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -170.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.28. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$53,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.47.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DTSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DTSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.