CXApp Inc. [CXAI] is -81.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ: CXAI] traded at a low on 09/12/23, posting a -21.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.83. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM that CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI) Announces AI-Based Augmented Reality Solution for RTO (Return to Office) Problem.

Transformational Solution creates new era of Workplace Experiences Beta Deployments with Major Fortune 200 Clients.

CXApp Inc (Nasdaq:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences announced a significant breakthrough with its artificial intelligence (AI) based Augmented Reality(AR) solution to help solve the most pressing problem of our times, the Return to Office (RTO) and shape the future of work.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3612983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CXApp Inc. stands at 18.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.84%.

The market cap for CXAI stock reached $27.92 million, with 15.25 million shares outstanding and 9.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 820.21K shares, CXAI reached a trading volume of 3612983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CXApp Inc. [CXAI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has CXAI stock performed recently?

CXApp Inc. [CXAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.95. With this latest performance, CXAI shares dropped by -72.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for CXApp Inc. [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc. [CXAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CXAI is now -0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CXApp Inc. [CXAI] managed to generate an average of $4,603,942 per employee.CXApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for CXApp Inc. [CXAI]

The top three institutional holders of CXAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CXAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CXAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.