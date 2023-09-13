Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] moved up 34.34: Why It’s Important

Cosmos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] gained 34.34% on the last trading session, reaching $1.33 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cosmos Health Introduces Guidance; Expects to Achieve Over $180M in Gross Annual Revenue and EBITDA in Excess of $20M by 2026; Recaps Significant Events Reported So Far in 2023.

Company reaches major strategic inflection point, with operations and revenue ramp-up underway.

Cosmos Health Inc. represents 13.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.69 million with the latest information. COSM stock price has been found in the range of $1.09 to $1.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 589.44K shares, COSM reached a trading volume of 41493997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Health Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, COSM shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7509, while it was recorded at 1.1480 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1034 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.84 and a Gross Margin at +11.46. Cosmos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.47.

Return on Total Capital for COSM is now -16.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.81. Additionally, COSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] managed to generate an average of -$135,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Cosmos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

