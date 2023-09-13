Copart Inc. [CPRT] Revenue clocked in at $3.76 billion, up 45.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] price plunged by -1.73 percent to reach at -$0.78. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM that Copart, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central) on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through November 2023 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.

A sum of 4113039 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.00M shares. Copart Inc. shares reached a high of $45.00 and dropped to a low of $44.145 until finishing in the latest session at $44.22.

The one-year CPRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.33. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $46.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart Inc. [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.65, while it was recorded at 44.80 for the last single week of trading, and 38.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.28 and a Gross Margin at +45.31. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.14.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 31.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.58. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $114,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

CPRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.