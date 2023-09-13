Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain 37.16% so far this year. What now?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] slipped around -2.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $56.58 at the close of the session, down -4.00%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Carrier and Viessmann Climate Solutions Webcast.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today announced it will host a webcast featuring Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Viessmann Group CEO Max Viessmann on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The discussion will be moderated by Barclays Capital Multi-Industry Analyst Julian Mitchell.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the webcast by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Webcast Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

Carrier Global Corporation stock is now 37.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARR Stock saw the intraday high of $59.20 and lowest of $56.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.04, which means current price is +40.47% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 6302173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $60.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.25, while it was recorded at 57.57 for the last single week of trading, and 46.91 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.11%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.