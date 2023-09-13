AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] Stock trading around $0.09 per share: What’s Next?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] traded at a high on 09/12/23, posting a 4.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.09. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Mexico.

First year minimum revenue expected to be $600,000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4091678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stands at 10.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.00%.

The market cap for AGRI stock reached $3.40 million, with 40.05 million shares outstanding and 32.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, AGRI reached a trading volume of 4091678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has AGRI stock performed recently?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, AGRI shares dropped by -32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.07 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1326, while it was recorded at 0.0884 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6554 for the last 200 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -113.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] managed to generate an average of -$858,207 per employee.AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]

The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AGRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AGRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.