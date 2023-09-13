Abcam plc [ABCM] moved down -0.04: Why It’s Important

Abcam plc [NASDAQ: ABCM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.61%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Abcam plc Interim Results for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2023.

Abcam plc (Nasdaq: ABCM) (‘Abcam’, the ‘Group’ or the ‘Company’), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today announces its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 (the ‘period’).

Over the last 12 months, ABCM stock rose by 50.46%. The one-year Abcam plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.19. The average equity rating for ABCM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.45 billion, with 229.20 million shares outstanding and 215.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, ABCM stock reached a trading volume of 7640940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Abcam plc [ABCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCM shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Abcam plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abcam plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

ABCM Stock Performance Analysis:

Abcam plc [ABCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, ABCM shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Abcam plc [ABCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.08, while it was recorded at 22.83 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abcam plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abcam plc [ABCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.85 and a Gross Margin at +67.49. Abcam plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for ABCM is now 2.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abcam plc [ABCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.80. Additionally, ABCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abcam plc [ABCM] managed to generate an average of -$5,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Abcam plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ABCM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abcam plc go to 0.36%.

Abcam plc [ABCM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.