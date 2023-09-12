why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.66

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $44.92 on 09/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.76, while the highest price level was $45.82. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM that BNY Mellon Announces Expiration Date Results of Cash Tender Offer by its Wholly Owned Subsidiary for Certain of its Senior Notes.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) (NYSE: BK) today announced the results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) by BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC (“BNYMCM”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of BNY Mellon, which commenced on September 5, 2023, to purchase any and all of the securities of BNY Mellon listed in the table below (the “Securities”). The Offer expired on September 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Date”). The Offer was made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”), each dated September 5, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNY Mellon has been advised by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Offer, that the principal amount for each series of Securities, as set forth in the table below, has been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date and that the additional principal amount for each series of Securities, as set forth in the table below, remains subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. BNYMCM expects to accept for purchase all Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer as well as any additional Securities delivered in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures on September 14, 2023 (the “Settlement Date”) and expects to pay the Total Consideration, as set forth in the table below, for each series of Securities on the Settlement Date in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.32 percent and weekly performance of -1.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, BK reached to a volume of 8145334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 237.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.77, while it was recorded at 44.89 for the last single week of trading, and 45.36 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.84. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $49,768 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.80%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.