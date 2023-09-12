Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] traded at a low on 09/11/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.20. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Vertiv Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering by VPE Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC.

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock by VPE Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC, pursuant to an effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and Platinum’s registration rights agreement with Vertiv.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 9, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Vertiv is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. BofA Securities is acting as sole underwriter for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6527750 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co stands at 4.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $15.07 billion, with 379.94 million shares outstanding and 327.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 6527750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $41.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.78 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.64, while it was recorded at 39.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.48 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 64.38%.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.