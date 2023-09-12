Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 4.52% on the last trading session, reaching $2.31 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Rochester Expansion Near Completion.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported second quarter 2023 financial results, including revenue of $177 million and cash flow from operating activities of $39 million. The Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $32 million, or $0.10 per share. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $22 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $(7) million and net loss from continuing operations of $20 million, or $0.06 per share.

Coeur Mining Inc. represents 353.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $830.56 million with the latest information. CDE stock price has been found in the range of $2.25 to $2.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 7486689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.