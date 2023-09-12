Wall Street Analyst Initiated SentinelOne Inc. [S]. What else is Wall St. saying

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] gained 4.31% or 0.73 points to close at $17.67 with a heavy trading volume of 5498321 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AUCloud Keeps Critical Infrastructure Safe with SentinelOne®.

Leading Australian cloud provider deploys Singularity™ Platform to shield operations from threats and keep customers safe.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As cyber threats to cloud infrastructure continue to increase and intensify, the hunt for modern security solutions that can be used to defend against them is on. And AUCloud has found one in SentinelOne (NYSE: S). The leading Australian sovereign cloud provider has deployed the autonomous security leader’s Singularity Platform to keep its business operations and the critical digital infrastructure it supplies to some of the nation’s most trusted government agencies and enterprises safe.

It opened the trading session at $17.11, the shares rose to $17.90 and dropped to $17.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for S points out that the company has recorded 27.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, S reached to a volume of 5498321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $19.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 17.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.73 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$180,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to 40.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SentinelOne Inc. [S]

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.