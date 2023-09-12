Wall Street Analyst Initiated JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. What else is Wall St. saying

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained 0.44% or 0.63 points to close at $144.46 with a heavy trading volume of 6849168 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that StartOut and J.P. Morgan Unveil 12th Cohort of LGBTQ+ Owned Companies to Participate in Growth Lab Accelerator.

Five-month program provides entrepreneurs with access to tools and resources needed for long-term success.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, StartOut and J.P. Morgan welcomed the newest cohort of ten innovative companies to the StartOut Growth Lab Accelerator. The five-month long program provides LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs with networking, mentorship and education to support business growth and ensure equitable access to the resources and tools needed to compete in today’s business world.

It opened the trading session at $144.75, the shares rose to $145.05 and dropped to $143.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 8.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.32M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 6849168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $169.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 527.40.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.59, while it was recorded at 144.43 for the last single week of trading, and 140.01 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.