Versus Systems Inc. [VS] stock Downgrade by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $2

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] gained 11.90% or 0.03 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 8268132 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Versus Systems Partners with Leading White-Label Food Retail Ecommerce Platform, eGrowcery, on AI-Powered Shopping Experiences.

Versus’ AI technology will be integrated into eGrowcery’s eCommerce platform, giving shoppers access to AI-generated recipes inspired by the contents of the shopper’s carts. The AI-powered recipe technology enhances eGrowcery’s suite of market-leading eCommerce tools, while extending Versus’ interactivity and AI portfolio into new verticals.

It opened the trading session at $0.2944, the shares rose to $0.332 and dropped to $0.268, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VS points out that the company has recorded -65.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 245.86K shares, VS reached to a volume of 8268132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Versus Systems Inc. [VS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for VS stock

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, VS shares dropped by -19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.39 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3721, while it was recorded at 0.2713 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6461 for the last 200 days.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1238.38. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1769.82.

Return on Total Capital for VS is now -106.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Versus Systems Inc. [VS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.04. Additionally, VS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Versus Systems Inc. [VS]

The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.