Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is 4.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] gained 0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $35.99 price per share at the time. The company report on September 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half of 2023 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023.

Trip.com Group Limited represents 653.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.42 billion with the latest information. TCOM stock price has been found in the range of $35.725 to $36.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 5426905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $51.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.87. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.79 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.11, while it was recorded at 36.77 for the last single week of trading, and 36.06 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.48. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.55. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of $50,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.