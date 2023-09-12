The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Revenue clocked in at $11.52 billion, up 2.40% YTD: What’s Next?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.88%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Williams CEO to Present at 2023 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong along with Chief Financial Officer John Porter are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the upcoming 2023 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mr. Armstrong is scheduled to present at the conference at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (8:45 a.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, September 6. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation slides for viewing and downloading, will be available at https://investor.williams.com prior to the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, WMB stock rose by 5.28%. The one-year The Williams Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.28. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.43 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, WMB stock reached a trading volume of 5282446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $37.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.11, while it was recorded at 34.00 for the last single week of trading, and 31.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Williams Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.84. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.05.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.93. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $406,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

WMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 3.70%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.