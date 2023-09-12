The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] moved down -7.01: Why It’s Important

The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE: SJM] loss -7.01% on the last trading session, reaching $131.66 price per share at the time. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that The J. M. Smucker Co. to Acquire Hostess Brands to Accelerate Focus on Convenient Consumer Occasions.

Expands the Company’s family of beloved brands in attractive categories with the addition of iconic snacking brands.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Furthers the Company’s ability to delight consumers with convenient food options across more snacking and meal occasions.

The J. M. Smucker Company represents 102.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.33 billion with the latest information. SJM stock price has been found in the range of $129.00 to $133.3831.

If compared to the average trading volume of 834.71K shares, SJM reached a trading volume of 5048077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJM shares is $151.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for The J. M. Smucker Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The J. M. Smucker Company is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SJM stock

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, SJM shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.91 for The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.37, while it was recorded at 139.54 for the last single week of trading, and 151.15 for the last 200 days.

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.52. The J. M. Smucker Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Total Capital for SJM is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.73. Additionally, SJM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] managed to generate an average of -$15,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.The J. M. Smucker Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The J. M. Smucker Company go to 6.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]

The top three institutional holders of SJM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SJM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SJM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.