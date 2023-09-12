Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell -3.56% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] gained 0.41% or 0.39 points to close at $95.67 with a heavy trading volume of 5575689 shares. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal 2023 Results.

Q3 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 12% to a Record $9.2 BillionQ3 Comparable Store Sales Up 10% Globally; Up 7% in North America; Up 24% in InternationalQ3 GAAP EPS $0.99; Non-GAAP EPS $1.00 Exceeding Expectations GloballyQ3 Active U.S. Starbucks® Rewards Membership Reaches 31.4 Million, Up 15% Over Prior Year.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal third quarter ended July 2, 2023. GAAP results in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

It opened the trading session at $95.65, the shares rose to $96.23 and dropped to $95.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBUX points out that the company has recorded -3.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 5575689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $113.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.27, while it was recorded at 95.77 for the last single week of trading, and 102.32 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 16.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.