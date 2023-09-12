Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] stock Downgrade by Melius analyst, price target now $23

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] traded at a low on 09/11/23, posting a -5.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.84. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Spirit AeroSystems Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Jefferies Industrials Conference.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak at the Jefferies Industrials Conference at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6494929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.34%.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $1.90 billion, with 105.20 million shares outstanding and 104.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 6494929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $29.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.52. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -23.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.42 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.14, while it was recorded at 19.53 for the last single week of trading, and 29.20 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.