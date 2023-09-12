Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $0.50

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.64 during the day while it closed the day at $0.62. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Enters Into $50 Million Loan Facility With Hercules Capital.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it has entered into a $50 million loan facility with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules”). The company also announced it drew down $25 million upon the transaction closing.

“This loan facility provides increased financial flexibility for Senseonics as we endeavor to help more patients with diabetes by advancing our product pipeline and continuing to collaborate with Ascensia Diabetes Care to build the Eversense brand and drive global patient adoption,” said Rick Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer of Senseonics. “This year, we have made significant progress simplifying the Company’s capital structure and extending the maturation of our debt to support our growth plans. The Hercules loan facility strengthens our balance sheet on a non-dilutive basis and is currently expected to provide the capital required to fund our current operating plans to cash flow positivity.”.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 10.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SENS stock has declined by -16.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.48% and lost -39.61% year-on date.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $313.10 million, with 567.12 million shares outstanding and 457.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 4941343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $1.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

SENS stock trade performance evaluation

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.36. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7311, while it was recorded at 0.6028 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8504 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +867.16.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.87. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of $1,174,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with SENS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.