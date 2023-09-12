RTX Corporation [RTX] Stock trading around $76.90 per share: What’s Next?

RTX Corporation [NYSE: RTX] plunged by -$6.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $80.50 during the day while it closed the day at $76.90. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that RTX provides update on Pratt & Whitney GTF fleet; Updates 2023 and 2025 outlook; Updates 2023 sales outlook and reaffirms adjusted EPS¹ and free cash flow¹ outlook.

RTX to recognize charge in third quarter due to Pratt & Whitney powder metal manufacturing matter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is providing an update on the impact to the Pratt & Whitney GTF fleet arising from the previously disclosed rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts. As a result of recent updates to this matter, RTX will recognize a third quarter charge which will impact reported sales and earnings for the year.

RTX Corporation stock has also loss -10.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTX stock has declined by -22.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.90% and lost -23.80% year-on date.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $113.07 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 24502438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RTX Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $100.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for RTX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 52.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

RTX Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.87. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.63 for RTX Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.22, while it was recorded at 82.65 for the last single week of trading, and 96.06 for the last 200 days.

RTX Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTX Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. RTX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RTX Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RTX Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.RTX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RTX Corporation [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corporation go to 10.80%.

RTX Corporation [RTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.