Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell -46.52% so far this year. What now?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.84 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Polestar Reports Results for the Second Quarter, Expects Continued Strong Momentum for the Rest of the Year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar”, Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, today reports its results for the second quarter of 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831633518/en/.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is now -46.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSNY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.97 and lowest of $2.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.26, which means current price is +2.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, PSNY reached a trading volume of 5572477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $5.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33.

How has PSNY stock performed recently?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.33. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -30.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.33 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -660.77. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] managed to generate an average of -$195,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC go to -13.54%.

Insider trade positions for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PSNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PSNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.