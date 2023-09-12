Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] Stock trading around $1.50 per share: What’s Next?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTV] price surged by 8.70 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Plus Therapeutics Enters into License Agreement for Cerebrospinal Fluid Tumor Cell Enumeration Assay.

CNSide™ assay is the gold standard diagnostic cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay for patients with suspected central nervous system (CNS) cancers.

As part of the agreement, Plus obtains a nonexclusive license and option for exclusivity for patients receiving CNS radiotherapy.

A sum of 16366583 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 132.32K shares. Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.35 until finishing in the latest session at $1.50.

The one-year PSTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.31. The average equity rating for PSTV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTV shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

PSTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.43. With this latest performance, PSTV shares dropped by -52.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3803, while it was recorded at 2.3020 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1482 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -8800.00 and a Gross Margin at -217.86. Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9051.34.

Return on Total Capital for PSTV is now -131.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -234.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.59. Additionally, PSTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] managed to generate an average of -$1,192,647 per employee.Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] Institutonal Ownership Details

