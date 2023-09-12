Morgan Stanley [MS] moved down -1.66: Why It’s Important

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price plunged by -1.66 percent to reach at -$1.41. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM that Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, Crowley Advance U.S. Wind Energy.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (“MSIM”), through Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”), and U.S. maritime, energy and logistics solutions leader Crowley announced today the creation of a new joint venture to advance offshore wind energy solutions for the United States.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The joint venture will strategically combine Crowley’s end-to-end maritime and logistics capabilities through the newly created Crowley Wind Services Holdings, LLC (“Crowley Wind Services Holdings”), and the financial strength and expertise of MSIP, a leader in accelerating long-term, contracted growth infrastructure opportunities.

A sum of 7775676 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.92M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $85.67 and dropped to a low of $83.35 until finishing in the latest session at $83.51.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.74. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.18.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.24, while it was recorded at 84.25 for the last single week of trading, and 88.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.96%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.