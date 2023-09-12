Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock Resumed by Stifel analyst, price target now $78

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $1.55. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM that Teddy Grahams Snacks Launches “Fair Book Fairs” to Bridge the Summertime Learning Gap In Time for Back-to-School Season.

For the third year in a row, the Teddy Grahams brand teams up with Save the Children to help kids have a fun and educational summer.

As families gear up for back-to-school season, the Teddy Grahams brand is teaming up with global nonprofit Save the Children to give kids and their families the opportunity to keep learning and developing all year long.

A sum of 6503884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.13M shares. Mondelez International Inc. shares reached a high of $71.565 and dropped to a low of $69.88 until finishing in the latest session at $71.37.

The one-year MDLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.43. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $83.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 33.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.41, while it was recorded at 70.09 for the last single week of trading, and 70.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MDLZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 9.25%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.