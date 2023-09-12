Market cap of Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] reaches 114.50M – now what?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] gained 16.48% or 0.15 points to close at $1.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4749231 shares. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Village Farms International Announces Transition of Pure Sunfarms’ Leadership.

— Orville Bovenschen, Chief Operating Officer, Pure Sunfarms, Appointed President / Mandesh Dosanjh Steps Down and Will Assume Transitional Advisory Role –.

It opened the trading session at $0.926, the shares rose to $1.1697 and dropped to $0.912, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFF points out that the company has recorded 16.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 760.63K shares, VFF reached to a volume of 4749231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFF shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for VFF stock

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.83. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 50.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.87 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7263, while it was recorded at 0.9403 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9735 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.25 and a Gross Margin at +9.37. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.45.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -10.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.35. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Village Farms International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]

The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VFF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VFF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.